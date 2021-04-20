2021 April 20 18:19

China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units

Further increasing the organization’s alkylate capacity and reducing environmental impact in China



DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) is pleased to announce successful performance tests for the STRATCO® alkylation units at the Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Company (ZRCC) refinery in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China and the Yangzi Company (YPC) refinery in Nianjing, Jiangsu, China. These performance tests certify the STRATCO® alkylation units are meeting performance guarantees. The ZRCC and YPC STRATCO® alkylation units both process MTBE raffinate feeds and are designed to produce 7,700 bpsd (300 kmta) and 7,500 bpsd (300 kmta) of alkylate, respectively.



The STRATCO® alkylation units will enable Sinopec to generate low-sulfur, high-octane, low-Rvp alkylate with zero olefins that meets the criteria of the China VI standard.



“The successful startups and operation at the Zhenhai and Yangzi refineries continue to demonstrate excellence in the application of the STRATCO® Alkylation Technology in the Sinopec organization. This endeavor of designing and building seven alkylation units over the last several years has created strong relationships with each of the refineries. We are grateful for this opportunity to provide Sinopec with our reliable technology that enables them to produce high quality alkylate, improving the quality of the refinery gasoline pool,” said Kevin Bockwinkel, global business manager, STRATCO® Alkylation Technology.



The STRATCO® alkylation technology is a sulfuric acid-catalyzed process that converts low-value, straight-chain olefins (propylene, butylene and amylene) into high-value, branched components called alkylate. Alkylate is known for its superior blending properties and is a key component for clean gasoline. The STRATCO® alkylation technology helps refiners safely produce cleaner-burning gasoline with high octane, low Reid vapor pressure, low sulfur, zero aromatics and zero olefins. Licensed and marketed by DuPont as part of its Clean Technologies portfolio, the STRATCO® alkylation technology is the world-leading alkylation technology with more than 100 licensed units worldwide and more than 915,000 bpsd (35,800 kmta) of installed capacity. DuPont is committed to alkylation research and has extensive experience in assisting refiners with alkylation research, design, start-ups, test runs, troubleshooting, optimization, revamps, expansions, analytical testing, operator training, turnarounds and HAZOP studies.



About DuPont Clean Technologies



The Clean Technologies division of DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering, with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications - MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes.



About DuPont



DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations se