2021 April 20 16:44

RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers

The Draft Law is aimed at updating the regulatory frameworks for providing icebreaker assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers. The document on introduction of the related amendments into Article 5 of the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the document on 6 April 2021, the Council of the Federation approved it on 14 April 2021.

The Draft Law on Introduction of Amendments into Article 5-1 of Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation (on signing of long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers) is aimed at updating the regulatory frameworks for providing icebreaker assistance, transportation of cargo and passenger as well as other services provided by nuclear-powered icebreakers in the Northern Sea Route waters for merchant shipping purposes as well as at creation of conditions for raising long-duration funds needed for serial construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220.



The Federal Law provides for the possibility of concluding long-term agreements on the provision of paid icebreaker services for shipping and/or other services for merchant shipping purposes that are provided on a systematic basis by ships of the nuclear icebreaker fleet in the Northern Sea Route area.

According to the explanatory note, the document provisions will ensure favorable conditions for signing long-term agreements and will consequently facilitate the development of transit shipping on the Northern Sea Route allowing it to turn into a really functioning international route.

