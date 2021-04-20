  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 20 16:44

    RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers

    Image source: Atomflot

    The Draft Law is aimed at updating the regulatory frameworks for providing icebreaker assistance

     

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers. The document on introduction of the related amendments into Article 5 of the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.

    The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the document on 6 April 2021, the Council of the Federation approved it on 14 April 2021.

    The Draft Law on Introduction of Amendments into Article 5-1 of Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation (on signing of long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers) is aimed at updating the regulatory frameworks for providing icebreaker assistance,  transportation of cargo and passenger as well as other services provided by nuclear-powered icebreakers in the Northern Sea Route waters for merchant shipping purposes as well as at creation of conditions for raising long-duration funds needed for serial construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220.

    The Federal Law provides for the possibility of concluding long-term agreements on the provision of paid icebreaker services for shipping and/or other services for merchant shipping purposes that are provided on a systematic basis by ships of the nuclear icebreaker fleet in the Northern Sea Route area.

    According to the explanatory note, the document provisions will ensure favorable conditions for signing long-term agreements and will consequently facilitate the development of transit shipping on the Northern Sea Route allowing it to turn into a really functioning international route.

    The document is available in Russian >>>>

Другие новости по темам: legislation, icebreakers, NSR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 20

18:19 China's Sinopec successfully starts up two Dupont™ STRATCO® alkylation technology units
18:05 MINT Fund grant scheme to provide maritime technology start-ups in Singapore
17:25 MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate
17:15 SEA-LNG warns against delay in addressing shipping decarbonisation
17:08 Launch of Singapore’s MDE as test bed for drone technologies
16:44 RF President signs law on long-term agreements for providing services involving nuclear-powered icebreakers
16:15 ONE launches Green Strategy Department
15:43 Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK
15:20 ABS and Rainmaking to support Singapore’s decarbonization entrepreneurs
15:05 Icebreaker assistance period ends at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region
14:26 Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion
14:02 Hiab to supply 37 loader cranes in Spain to maintain railway infrastructure
13:23 Alfa Laval starts testing methanol fuel cell systems for sustainable marine power supply
13:01 Bollinger Shipyards acquires Gulf Island Fabrication’s shipyard facilities
12:57 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 21
12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:26 Oil prices are slightly down
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16

2021 April 18

16:18 USCG says two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat
14:27 Port Canaveral to host commercial vessels for U.S. reflag conversion process
13:48 ABP expands customer offer at Port of Garston
13:11 Suez Canal Authority permitted two personnel of the crew members of the Panamanian vessel to leave for urgent personal circumstances
12:34 IACS announces Incoming Council Chair
11:33 Maritime NZ welcomes new Chief Executive
11:03 RMC and TT-Line ink contract for car and passenger ferry duo
10:25 Local start-up Machine Eye wins £75k in funding from Techstart Ventures and Belfast Harbour