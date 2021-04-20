2021 April 20 17:25

MPA launches Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) officially launched Singapore’s first Maritime Drone Estate (MDE) today, in conjunction with the 15th Singapore Maritime Week. Located near Marina South Pier with close proximity to the anchorages, the MDE provides a conducive space to test bed and develop drone technologies for maritime applications such as shore-to-ship deliveries and remote ship inspections, according to MPA's release.

At the launch event this afternoon, Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport, loaded a 3D-printed part into a drone carriage and witnessed the drone deliver its package from the MDE to a vessel at the nearby anchorage.

As part of the launch event, 11 industry players showcased their cutting-edge drone technologies, engineering systems, additive manufacturing, and communication services, that can provide innovative drone solutions for the maritime sector. The companies present at the event were Airbus, Avetics Global, F-drones, Garuda Robotics, M1, Nova Systems Asia, Skyports, ST Engineering, thyssenkrupp, Wilhelmsen Ships Service, and Volocopter.

Drone technologies have the potential to transform traditional maritime operations such as shore-ship deliveries and remote inspections of ships and container cranes. Innovative applications of drone technologies can bring benefits such as increased productivity, reduced need for manpower and lower costs.

The MDE supports the development of drone applications in the maritime context, through the provision of a sandbox for the test-bedding of technologies and operations. This sandbox is part of the Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map to invest in new port capabilities through harnessing emerging technologies, to build a thriving maritime innovation ecosystem and strengthen Singapore’s position as an international maritime centre.

Nine companies have conducted trials at the drone estate. These included shore-to-ship use-cases by companies such as Wilhelmsen and Airbus, Foodpanda and ST Engineering, and F-drones. CWT Aerospace conducted trials using drones for surveillance while Avetics Global trialled beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drones for surveillance and remote ship inspection. In other innovative applications, Airbus and M1 with the support of Infocomm Media Development Authority, are conducting 5G network and technology trials to enable safe and robust maritime drone operations, while Nova Systems Asia tested the use of an unmanned aircraft traffic management system to enable large-scale drone operations. Companies interested to conduct trials at the MDE can contact MPA.