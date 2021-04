2021 April 20 15:43

Solstad Offshore signs long-term contract for PSV in UK

Solstad Offshore ASA has signed a contract with TAQA Bratani Limited (“TAQA”) for the PSV Sea Flyer.

The vessel will be utilized to support TAQA’s UK North Sea assets for a firm period of two years. Commencement of the contract is expected to be during July 2021.