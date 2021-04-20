2021 April 20 16:15

ONE launches Green Strategy Department

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched a new Green Strategy Department under the organization’s Product and Network Division on April 1st, according to the company's release.

This new department is staffed with both dedicated and double-capped employees who are specialists in the relevant business fields. As the sixth largest container carrier in the world, ONE has focused their efforts on integrating sustainability into their broader business strategy and objectives.

To define what sustainability means to the company they have established four areas of priority: 1. Environment; 2. Social; 3. Governance; and 4. Operational Excellence. The newly created Green Strategy Department will drive ONE's environmental sustainability endeavors through the close collaboration with various internal and external stakeholders, building better synergies together.

This new department will be designing and implementing strategies so that ONE continues to meet the relevant industrial and international standards at the same time as ensuring that ONE is at the forefront of green thinking in the shipping and logistics industry and ultimately become a lead player in the industry.