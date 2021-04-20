2021 April 20 14:26

Budget allocations for construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory to exceed RUB 21 billion

Total cost of investor’s facilities will make about RUB 63 billion

Budget allocations for construction of an LNG terminal in Kamchatka Territory are to exceed RUB 21 billion. The draft order of the RF Government prepared the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has been published on the federal portal for draft regulations.The revised budget of the project was approved by Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) on 24 February 2021.Following the review of the investment project “Sea complex for transshipment of liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka Territory” to check the efficiency of using the federal budget resources allocated for capital investment, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation signed its positive conclusion as of 26 March 2021 (No 9018-ИТ/Д18) according to which the cost of the investment project totals RUB 25,907,229,100 including RUB 21,064,692,000 of the federal budget allocations.The cost of the investor’s facilities is RUB 4.8 billion which does not include the cost of floating storage facilities and a multifunctional ship as they are not the capital facilities.The total cost of the investor’s facilities including the above mentioned ones is RUB 63 billion.The demand for additional RUB 8.98 billion of the budget allocations will be covered in 2022 under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Transport System Development” and under redistribution of the federal budget resources foreseen by other programmes.The above mentioned proposals were supported approved by Rosatom at the meeting headed by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

