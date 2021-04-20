2021 April 20 12:57

Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from April 21

Big Port St. Petersburg has announced the end of icebreaker assistance period in the water area of the port and at the approaches to it from 00:00 (Moscow time) of 21 April 2021. The Order has been signed by Acting Harbour Master Mikhail Kharyuzov.

Ice restrictions have been lifted as well.

Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg began on 16 December 2020.

