  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 20 11:18

    Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology

    Image courtesy of Crowley Maritime Corporation
    Crowley Engineering Services has completed the design of the first fully electric U.S. tugboat with autonomous technology – providing operators a sustainable and high-performing solution for ship assist and harbor services in any port, according to the company's release.

    The Crowley design, powered by the expertise of recently integrated subsidiary Jensen Maritime, leverages a large battery system and power saving technology to operate in a fully electric mode while producing zero air emissions or greenhouse gases. The 82-foot tug will provide 70 short tons of bollard pull, featuring an Azimuthing drive propulsion system with two 1,800 kW motors and a 6 MWh battery.

    The design also supports fully customizable features to meet the vessel design requirements with the future in mind. The platform design can be adjusted for alternate power capacities suitable for a standard hybrid framework if desired. The fully modular batteries allow for upgrades as technology changes. In addition, Crowley has developed an onshore charging station to fully support charging and reliable performance at the home port.

    With no exhaust stack, the tug has 360 degrees of visibility from the pilot’s station, allowing the operator to see without obstruction.

    The tug has also been designed for future autonomous operation to increase the safety and efficiency of the operation including integrated automation and control systems. The intelligent maneuvering and control system offers more efficient vessel operations and allows masters to focus holistically on the overall control and positioning of the vessel in increasingly busy harbors.

    About Crowley

    Jacksonville, Fla.-based Crowley Holdings Inc. is the parent company of the 129-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, a privately-held, family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions. Crowley operates with four business units: Crowley Logistics, a supply chain management division that includes logistics and ocean liner cargo transportation services; Crowley Shipping, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of conventional and dual fuel vessels, including tankers, container ships, multipurpose tugboats and barges; sustainable energy solutions for the emerging offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors; engineering; project management; naval architecture and vessel construction management; Crowley Fuels, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division in Alaska; and Crowley Solutions, which focuses on global government services and program management including, ship management, expeditionary logistics, technology solutions, energy solutions and freight transportation and logistics services.

Другие новости по темам: Jensen Maritime, Crowley  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 20

12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:26 Oil prices are slightly down
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16

2021 April 18

16:18 USCG says two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat
14:27 Port Canaveral to host commercial vessels for U.S. reflag conversion process
13:48 ABP expands customer offer at Port of Garston
13:11 Suez Canal Authority permitted two personnel of the crew members of the Panamanian vessel to leave for urgent personal circumstances
12:34 IACS announces Incoming Council Chair
11:33 Maritime NZ welcomes new Chief Executive
11:03 RMC and TT-Line ink contract for car and passenger ferry duo
10:25 Local start-up Machine Eye wins £75k in funding from Techstart Ventures and Belfast Harbour
09:41 Logistics services in Dunkerque-Port are expanding with innovative solutions
09:17 USCG recovered one crew member Thursday night from missing lift boat crew

2021 April 17

15:41 BW LPG sells VLGC "BW Empress"
14:23 USCG continues search for missing people from capsized vessel
13:19 Silverstream Technologies and Shell successfully complete trials of the Silverstream® System onboard the LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila
12:33 Contract for two new car and passenger ferries for TT-Line strengthens RMC's order book significantly
11:21 IACS has published its 2020 Annual Review
10:56 KR and HHI Group sign strategic partnership MOU For GHG issue

2021 April 16

18:00 New multi-regional manual for response to maritime pollution incidents gets jointly published by HELCOM and its partners
17:38 ESPO welcomes Port of Durrës as observer member
17:14 Rosatom estimates demand for tankers and bulkers needed under Arctic project till 2028 at 40 units
16:01 Baltic countries benefit from EMSA’s regional RPAS service for enhanced maritime surveillance
15:03 GPA’s March container trade leaps 48 percent
14:49 Baltic Ports Organization’s Digitalization Managers Group held online meeting
14:25 New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port