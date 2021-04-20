2021 April 20 11:06

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has commenced the mooring trials of the third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3 named Magadan.

The trials will last for about two months with the completion scheduled for the beginning of June. Then the submarine will undergo sea trials which are to be completed by the Navy Day.



The Magadan intended for the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy is the third submarine in the series. It was laid down on 1 November 2019 and launched on 26 March 2021. The submarine’s completion is estimated at 91%.



The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. According to the statement, the series construction meets the schedule. The first Project 636.3 Kilo-class SSK, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, was officially delivered to the Russian Navy on November 25, 2019. The Volkhov, the second submarine in the series, joined RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet on 24 October 2020. The third one, Magadan, is to be delivered in November with the forth submarine named Ufa to be launched before the end of this year.



General characteristics of 636 design submarines: endurance - 45 days, maximum depth - 300 m; submerged cruising range using economical speed - 400 miles; cruising range with snorkel and enhanced fuel supply at a speed of 7 knots - 7,500 miles; surface displacement - 2,350 cbm; the number of torpedo tubes - 6, underwater speed - 18 knots, complement - 52.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 7,700 persons. In 2021, the shipyard celebrates its 317th anniversary.

