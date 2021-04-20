2021 April 20 09:29

Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations

Oil prices rose by 0.84%-1.01%

As of April 20 (07:38, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 1.01% higher to $67.73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.99% to $64.06 a barrel, for May delivery - by 0.84% to $63.91 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.