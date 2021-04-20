  The version for the print
  • 2021 April 20 09:29

    Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations

    Oil prices rose by 0.84%-1.01%

    As of April 20 (07:38, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 1.01% higher to $67.73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.99% to $64.06 a barrel, for May delivery - by 0.84% to $63.91 a barrel.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 20

12:30 Port of Helsinki cargo traffic up 3.6% in Q1 2021
12:11 Port of Antwerp expands its fleet with energy-efficient tugs
11:59 Investments at the Port of Gdynia – earlier than planned
11:18 Crowley completes first U.S. design for fully electric tug with autonomous technology
11:06 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences mooring trials of diesel-electric submarine named Magadan
10:35 Northern Dvina Basin Administration opens navigation season of 2021
10:07 SMW 2021: Maritime innovation in Singapore receives boost
09:48 KN and AFRY sign agreement on long-term capacity allocation and pricing model study of Lithuanian LNG terminal
09:29 Oil prices rise on OPEC+ expectations
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of April 19

2021 April 19

18:47 550 industry leaders discussed navigating maritime industry transformation through collaboration
18:30 Offshore International joins forces with Mammoet to deliver turnkey logistical solutions
18:16 Industry collaboration to develop guidance on the safe use of Ammonia as a fuel
17:57 RFC to provide personal scholarships to naval cadets
17:36 Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar
17:16 CMA CGM launches SERENITY deductible guarantee
17:06 Dublin Port volumes down by 15% in Q1 2021
16:49 Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility
16:30 BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market
16:03 4th Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis
15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:26 Oil prices are slightly down
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16

2021 April 18

16:18 USCG says two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat
14:27 Port Canaveral to host commercial vessels for U.S. reflag conversion process
13:48 ABP expands customer offer at Port of Garston
13:11 Suez Canal Authority permitted two personnel of the crew members of the Panamanian vessel to leave for urgent personal circumstances
12:34 IACS announces Incoming Council Chair
11:33 Maritime NZ welcomes new Chief Executive
11:03 RMC and TT-Line ink contract for car and passenger ferry duo
10:25 Local start-up Machine Eye wins £75k in funding from Techstart Ventures and Belfast Harbour
09:41 Logistics services in Dunkerque-Port are expanding with innovative solutions
09:17 USCG recovered one crew member Thursday night from missing lift boat crew

2021 April 17

15:41 BW LPG sells VLGC "BW Empress"
14:23 USCG continues search for missing people from capsized vessel
13:19 Silverstream Technologies and Shell successfully complete trials of the Silverstream® System onboard the LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila
12:33 Contract for two new car and passenger ferries for TT-Line strengthens RMC's order book significantly
11:21 IACS has published its 2020 Annual Review
10:56 KR and HHI Group sign strategic partnership MOU For GHG issue

2021 April 16

18:00 New multi-regional manual for response to maritime pollution incidents gets jointly published by HELCOM and its partners
17:38 ESPO welcomes Port of Durrës as observer member
17:14 Rosatom estimates demand for tankers and bulkers needed under Arctic project till 2028 at 40 units
16:01 Baltic countries benefit from EMSA’s regional RPAS service for enhanced maritime surveillance
15:03 GPA’s March container trade leaps 48 percent
14:49 Baltic Ports Organization’s Digitalization Managers Group held online meeting
14:25 New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port