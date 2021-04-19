2021 April 19 16:49

Rosmorport continues ensuring safe pilotage of gas tankers arriving from Russian Arctic to LNG handling facility

In March 2021, the pilots of the Murmansk Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” provided pilotage and anchoring of 8 gas tankers at the points of the temporary raid transshipment complex (TRTC Kildin Vostochny), Rosmorport says in a press release. Thus, in March, four LNG transshipments were provided under the vessel-to-vessel scheme. The complex where the transshipment operations took place was built in order to ensure year-round refueling of LNG from reinforced ice-class tankers arriving from the Russian Arctic.

For example, the pilotage for LNG Megrez vessel was provided by pilots of I category Andrei Polyakov and Andrei Lysov; Nikolay Zubov – by pilots of I category Andrei Lapshin and Mikhail Kosmyl; Clean Planet – by pilots of I category Oleg Lyashenko, and Andrey Lysov; Georgy Brusilov – by pilots of I category Alexander Georgiev and Gennady Antropov; Clean Ocean – by pilots of I category Ivan Ordin and Andrey Lapshin; Nikolay Urvantsev – by pilots of I category Mikhail Kosmyl and Yuri Grischuk; LNG Megrez – by pilots of I category Andrei Polyakov and Andrey Lysov; and the pilotage of Georgy Ushakov vessel was pefromed by pilots of I category Oleg Lyashenko and Yuri Popov.

Pilots have to face serious difficulties due to the difficult hydrometeorological conditions of the autumn-winter period in the area of the Kilda Strait. For example, a sudden change in weather conditions and gusty wind can postpone the scheduled work for up to a day, as well as lead to the repetition of the operation of anchoring vessels. Performance of such types of works is possible due to the high level of training of personnel and navigation safety standards of FSUE “Rosmorport”. It should be noted that the enterprise is the largest organization providing pilotage services in the seaports of Russia.

Previously, similar operations were already carried out at this TRTC under the vessel-to-vessel scheme, which safety was also ensured by pilots of the Murmansk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport.

Besides, in March 2021, in the seaport of Murmansk, pilotage service specialists successfully provided pilotage for CAPESIZE type bulk carriers with deadweight up to 180 000 tons, namely Cic Paola (pilots of I category Andrei Lysov, Sergey Osipov, and Nikolai Smirnov) and Aquanavigator (pilots of I category Vyacheslav Kuzmenkov, Vladimir Bezerko, Ivan Ordin, and Evgeny Svintsov).