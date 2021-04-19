2021 April 19 15:37

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 164

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between April 12 and April 16 fell by RUB 164 and totaled RUB 22,219 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 310 to RUB 21,547 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price declined by RUB 2 to RUB 19,862 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 913 to RUB 23,796 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 470 to RUB 32,030 pmt.