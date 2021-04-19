2021 April 19 15:15

Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%

Image source: Port Vanino

A considerable growth was registered in handling of ferrous and non-ferrous metal

In January-March 2021, Vanino Commercial Seaport JSC (Khabarovsk Territory) handled almost 1.5 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year), says press center of the stevedore.



A considerable growth was registered in handling of ferrous and non-ferrous metal – up 208%, year-on-year, to 142,000 tonnes.



Besides, the company increased handling of timber to over 100,000 tonnes (+51%, year-on-year) including 49,000 tonnes of pellets, 33,000 tonnes of sawn timber and 21,000 tonnes of round timber.



The decrease has been registered in the segment of dry bulk cargo (coal and alumina) – down 3%, year-on-year, to 1.2 million tonnes.



Vanino Commercial Seaport (Port Vanino JSC) is a stevedoring company operating at the port of Vanino. Apart from multi-purpose berths it operates ferry, container and alumina terminals as well as port fleet deployed for mooring operations, transportation of passengers and supply of ships with water.