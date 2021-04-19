2021 April 19 14:22

BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel

Image source: BLRT

BLRT subsidiary, Marketex Offshore Constructions, successfully delivered a unique Launch and Recovery System (LARS) for the most technologically advanced diamond recovery vessel in the world, BLRT says in a press release.

The LARS will be installed on board the Debmarine Namibia new-build vessel known as the AMV3, a purpose-built vessel for recovery of diamonds off the coast of Namibia.

“Thanks to the opportunity provided by AXTech, designer of the system, Marketex Offshore Constructions fabricated a 40-meter-tall tower, weighing 200 tons, and installed system supporting equipment. The LARS serves to launch and recover the 300-ton crawler on the vessel“, says Ruslan Diduhh, Member of the Board of Marketex Offshore Constructions.

When completed, the AMV3 will be the largest diamond recovery vessel in the world. The concept is based on crawler technology which became successful in the mid-2000s and is now a solution of choice. The AMV3 design meets high environmental standards and has a green passport. Due to its size and technological advancements, this vessel will be the flagship of the Debmarine Namibia fleet. Debmarine Namibia is a partnership between the Namibian Government and the De Beers Group – the world leader in the exploration, recovery, trading and sale of natural diamonds.

The completed LARS was collected by the 150 m long BBC Pearl vessel in early April and is sailing to Cape Town in South Africa for integration onto the AMV3.