  2021 April 19

    4th Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme to focus on leadership in times of global crisis

    The fourth edition of the Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme (AMLP) will focus on leadership in the maritime industry amidst a global crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that the maritime sector is facing. Organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Academy, in partnership with the Singapore Management University, the five-day leadership programme kicked off today and is attended by 19 senior maritime officials from 14 countries and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

    The 4th AMLP is held in conjunction with the 15th Singapore Maritime Week. Held once every two years, this year’s AMLP is organised virtually for the first time due to the pandemic. The 4th AMLP aims to bring together senior maritime leaders heading maritime administrations and port authorities to discuss the issues and challenges confronting the maritime industry today.

    Speaking at the opening of the 4th AMLP, Mr Loh Ngai Seng, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented disruption to the maritime industry. Amidst challenging times, it becomes even more important for maritime leaders to come together to share best practices and discuss key issues such as keeping supply chains going and accelerating digitalisation. Visionary and effective leadership will be vital, and Singapore remains committed to contributing to leadership training for IMO member states through programmes such as the AMLP.”

    Mr Magele Hoe J. Viali, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary for Transport, Ministry of Works, Transport & Infrastructure (MWTI), Samoa, said, “The AMLP will be certain to provide leadership knowledge of how other maritime administrations are coping with current and emerging issues in maritime matters.”

    The five-day AMLP includes lectures, discussions and case studies on key policy issues, recent supply chain challenges faced by the industry, future trends such as digitalisation and decarbonisation, as well as the skill sets required to lead in the new normal.

    Key industry veterans from Singapore will also share their personal leadership journeys in their work. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with industry captains such as Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group and Mr Ho Vee Leung, Head of Infocomm Technology, PSA International Pte Ltd. In addition, lecturers from World Maritime University, the IMO, and Shanghai Maritime University will also be sharing their experiences with the participants.

    To date, 61 maritime officials have attended the AMLP since its inaugural run in 2015.

