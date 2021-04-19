2021 April 19 13:43

Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) has summarized the first results of its Production System project aimed at raising the efficiency of production and business processes. The total economic effect of the employees’ initiatives exceeded RUB 100 million in 2020.

The company has revealed the major problems and defined the improvement potential. In the result, the port employees developed 15 programmes aimed at development of labour productivity, standardization of work places, improvement of equipment operation and safety, planning of resources, development of up-to-date communication culture.

SP SPb has paid special attention to security: the project participants have appraised 323 production operations, revealed risks and developed measures to mitigate them. For example, signal lights have been installed on loaders for positioning within the zone of loading/unloading works to prevent collisions with people, safe routes and additional pedestrian crossings have been arranged in the territory.

The project offers a simple and convenient way of involving the personnel into the system of continuous improvement, a special service for submitting of proposals known as the Ocean of Ideas. SP SPb has already approved implementation of 548 initiatives from 328 authors.

“The company continues developing its transformation practices. The production system of SP SPb is still in the spotlight of the company as its key instrument for raising the efficiency of works and, consequently, wellbeing of the employees”, says Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of SP SPb.