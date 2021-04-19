2021 April 19 14:48

Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) recognised 10 companies and an individual for their significant contributions to Maritime Singapore at this afternoon’s Singapore International Maritime Awards (IMA) 2021.



Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport, presented the awards in a hybrid event held both virtually and at Marina Bay Sands in conjunction with the 15th Singapore Maritime Week.



MPA received more than 200 nominations for the 11th edition of the biennial awards. This year’s award recipients included bunker suppliers, ship owners, maritime service providers and R&D technology firms. The judging panel also considered the resilience of nominees in adapting and contributing to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA said, “The COVID-19 pandemic this past year has exposed the vulnerabilities of the global supply chain. It is critical for companies to remain agile to navigate through these uncertain times. Despite the challenges, many companies and individuals have adapted and thrived amidst the crisis. This year’s awards recognised several companies and individuals who have played an integral role in Singapore’s continued success as a leading maritime hub.”



CELEBRATING EFFORTS AT STEERING TOWARDS A GREENER MARITIME INDUSTRY



Two new awards – the Sustainability Award and the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Green Ship Owner Award – have been introduced this year to recognise companies’ efforts to decarbonise and make international shipping more sustainable.



The Sustainability Award was presented to Sembcorp Marine Ltd for its exceptional contributions to sustainability and decarbonisation in the maritime sector. As part of its green initiatives, Sembcorp Marine Ltd is constructing a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker tanker, as well as designing and building up to 12 LNG hybrid-powered tugs that will use both LNG and electricity. Compared to conventional marine fuels, LNG is a cleaner fuel that reduces the emission of nitrogen oxides and greenhouse gases. As such, the tanker and tugs will cut carbon emissions in the Port of Singapore when deployed.



BW Group bagged the SRS Green Ship Owner Award. As a keen supporter of sustainability initiatives, BW Group has the largest proportion of Singapore-registered vessels enrolled in MPA’s Green Ship Programme (GSP). The GSP aims to encourage ship owners to adopt energy efficient ship designs that reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.



Under the SRS Green Ship of the Year Award, MPA recognises a Singapore-registered ship with an energy efficient ship design and other energy efficient features. Saga LNG Shipping Pte Ltd received the award for its vessel Saga Dawn, which uses LNG as fuel for propulsion. Saga Dawn has achieved an Energy Efficiency Design Index reduction factor of 52%. Additionally, MPA accorded special mention to NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte Ltd for its vessel Takaroa Sun. Takaroa Sun is the first Singapore-registered vessel using a dual-fuelled engine that is capable of running on methanol.



RECOGNITION OF CONTRIBUTIONS TO MARITIME SINGAPORE



At the IMA 2021, MPA also conferred the International Maritime Centre (Corporate) Award to Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd (EPS) for its contributions to the development of Singapore as an international maritime centre. EPS is not only a leader in decarbonisation efforts in the maritime industry, but it has also supported the development of maritime technology through the EPS MaritimeTech Accelerator powered by Techstars.



Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao received the International Maritime Centre (Individual) Award for his contributions to Singapore’s maritime industry. As a strong advocate of Maritime Singapore, Mr Sohmen-Pao champions the country’s vision to become a global maritime hub. Over the years, he has undertaken various leadership roles in industry organisations and committees. Mr Sohmen-Pao served on the Board of MPA from 2006 to 2012. He has been the Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation since 2016. He also chaired the International Maritime Centre 2030 (IMC 2030) Strategic Review Committee in 2016. Mr Sohmen-Pao presently serves as the Co-Chairman of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation, which was set up to recommend strategies to support global maritime decarbonisation goals.



Read more in the Annex for the complete list of award winners