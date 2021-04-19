  The version for the print
  2021 April 19 12:12

    DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology

    Fulfilling its vision to become the leader in smart trade, DP World, UAE Region has taken a step forward to explore the power of Quantum Computing in the logistics and trade industry through collaboration and exploration with D-Wave and other global leaders in the quantum computing sphere, according to the company's release. This move will place DP World, UAE Region among the top organisations that are exploring the Quantum Computing technology to boost business and will help usher in a new era to optimise the supply chain.

    DP World, UAE Region conducted intensive and focused training sessions on Quantum Computing, which included actual exercises and the use of Quantum Computing coding. The smart trade enabler identified industrial logistics, fleet, and traffic management elements, where the power of Quantum Computing will be applied to revolutionise operations across the supply chain.

    Quantum computers provide exponential processing power to solve complex problems. It can deliver parallel performance in certain applications better than classical computers. Quantum Computing will push the boundaries of digital transformation within DP World, UAE Region, starting a new phase of quantum transformation to process and solve complex computations.

    D-Wave is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, software, and services. DP World, UAE Region’s committed efforts in exploring Quantum Computing Technology will strengthen its position as a global trade enabler, providing benefits to the supply chain, logistics and trade and the end consumer.

