2021 April 19 12:02

RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy

The plan consists of 268 measures

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the roadmap on implementation of Russia’s Strategy for the Arctic Zone Development and the Basics of the State Policy in the Arctic.

According to the official website of RF Government, the document has been approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The roadmap consists of 268 activities, the bulk of which will be implemented in 2021–2022. Some measures, like modernization of the icebreaking fleet and development of the research infrastructure cover a longer period.



The document is focused on raising the standard of living.



To facilitate the economic growth it is planned to build up the support of investment projects implemented through public private partnership and provide additional guarantees to those moving to the polar areas for work.



Certain activities are foreseen for fulfillment of the resource potential in the Arctic Zone through creation of the required infrastructure and performing geological exploration.



Among the regional projects are the expansion of the Pevek and Sabetta ports as well as development of tourism in Yakutia and Karelia.



The newly approved document is a continuation of the Arctoc Zone Development Strategy until 2035 and the Basics of the State Policy in the Arctic approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020.



