2021 April 19 11:41

Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route

Samskip has announced its participation in the new “Norwest Baltic Route”, connecting the entire Norwegian coast with Denmark, Poland, and the Baltic states, with a fixed day liner service, starting April 2021.

In a strategic partnership between Samskip, Nor Lines and Norwest Ship Management (NWSM) with affiliates, NWSM will own and operate the three side port/pallet/breakbulk/reefer ships;

MV “Carten Elina” (3700dwt)

MV “Skog” (3700dwt)

MV “Ice” (2900dwt)

All three ships will be sailing in a fixed rotation between Klaipeda/Lithuania, Swinoujscie/Poland, Fredrikstad in South East Norway, and Troms & Finnmark in North Norway.

All ships will sail with ample reefer pallet hold, and reefer container capacity, as well as dry pallet hold, deck and container capacity.

The new service will be added to the already extensive product range within Samskip, Samskip Logistics, and Nor Lines Norway, further improving the service offering for sustainable and environmentally friendly sea transport, domestically as well as internationally.

The various commercial and chartering partners of the service will shortly announce contact, schedule, and product details in the days to come.