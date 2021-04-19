2021 April 19 10:13

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 4.4%

In January-March 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 4.2 million TEUs (+2.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 3.44 TEUs (+4.9%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 754,000 TEUs (-7.9%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.