  • 2021 April 19 09:26

    Oil prices are slightly down

    Oil prices declined by 0.25%-0.36%

    As of April 19 (08:06, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.36% lower to settle at $67.03 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.25% to close at $63.03 a barrel.

    Oil prices decline after a rise last week.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 19

15:37 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,219 pmt
15:36 Wärtsilä navigation systems to secure safe and efficient operation for 10 LNG gas carriers in Arctic operations
15:15 Throughput of Port Vanino in 3M’21 rose by 7%
14:48 Ten companies and one individual recognised for contributions to Maritime Singapore at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021
14:22 BLRT Group builds unique Launch and Recovery System for Namibian offshore diamond recovery vessel
13:43 Economic effect of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s production system project exceeded RUB 100 million
13:21 Equinor reveales the deviation in quality of welding and inspection of the Johan Castberg production vessel
12:46 Resilience, digitalisation, decarbonisation and talent take centre stage at Singapore Maritime Week 2021
12:12 DP World, UAE Region is the first in the region to explore the Quantum Computing technology
12:02 RF Government approves roadmap on implementation of Arctic Development Strategy
11:41 Samskip to participate in new Norwest Baltic Route
11:10 Klaveness Combination Carriers offers low-carbon freight to the growing Australian lithium industry
10:50 Freeport of Riga took part in international logistics exhibition “TRANSRUSSIA”
10:13 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-March 2021 rose by 2.4%
09:45 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2021 rose by 3.6% YoY
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 16

2021 April 18

16:18 USCG says two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat
14:27 Port Canaveral to host commercial vessels for U.S. reflag conversion process
13:48 ABP expands customer offer at Port of Garston
13:11 Suez Canal Authority permitted two personnel of the crew members of the Panamanian vessel to leave for urgent personal circumstances
12:34 IACS announces Incoming Council Chair
11:33 Maritime NZ welcomes new Chief Executive
11:03 RMC and TT-Line ink contract for car and passenger ferry duo
10:25 Local start-up Machine Eye wins £75k in funding from Techstart Ventures and Belfast Harbour
09:41 Logistics services in Dunkerque-Port are expanding with innovative solutions
09:17 USCG recovered one crew member Thursday night from missing lift boat crew

2021 April 17

15:41 BW LPG sells VLGC "BW Empress"
14:23 USCG continues search for missing people from capsized vessel
13:19 Silverstream Technologies and Shell successfully complete trials of the Silverstream® System onboard the LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila
12:33 Contract for two new car and passenger ferries for TT-Line strengthens RMC's order book significantly
11:21 IACS has published its 2020 Annual Review
10:56 KR and HHI Group sign strategic partnership MOU For GHG issue

2021 April 16

18:00 New multi-regional manual for response to maritime pollution incidents gets jointly published by HELCOM and its partners
17:38 ESPO welcomes Port of Durrës as observer member
17:14 Rosatom estimates demand for tankers and bulkers needed under Arctic project till 2028 at 40 units
16:01 Baltic countries benefit from EMSA’s regional RPAS service for enhanced maritime surveillance
15:03 GPA’s March container trade leaps 48 percent
14:49 Baltic Ports Organization’s Digitalization Managers Group held online meeting
14:25 New rail cargo volumes to and from Stockholm Norvik Port
14:06 Navigation season 2021 opens in Saint-Petersburg
13:12 GTT upgrades its NO96 technology to further reduce the guaranteed Boil Off Rate
12:40 IMO asked to include industry standard on in-water cleaning in its on-going work
12:05 Valenciaport traffic up in March 2021
11:47 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports declined 5.9% in Q1’2021
11:26 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its throughput by 9% in 3M’2021
11:05 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Venus” delivered in Ancona
10:34 Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 3M’21 totaled 6.05 million tonnes
10:12 Crowley begins use of biofuel to power tug Veteran
09:50 Finnish Government proposes amendments to Water Traffic Act
09:27 Oil prices are slightly up
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of April 15

2021 April 15

18:45 The UAE aims to attain the No. 1 status in Global Food Security Index by 2051
17:58 Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia to be completed in June
17:35 Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for renewable diesel production
16:57 Black Sea Fleet ships go to sea as part of a control check during the winter training period
16:40 Flex LNG and Cheniere enter into time charter party agreements
16:09 Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift launch Jumbo-SAL-Alliance
15:44 Wärtsilä caps record-breaking year with scrubber order at Japan Marine United shipyard
15:32 ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia