2021 April 19 09:26

Oil prices are slightly down

Oil prices declined by 0.25%-0.36%

As of April 19 (08:06, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.36% lower to settle at $67.03 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.25% to close at $63.03 a barrel.

Oil prices decline after a rise last week.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.