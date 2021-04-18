2021 April 18 09:41

Logistics services in Dunkerque-Port are expanding with innovative solutions

On Wednesday 7 April 2021, Julien de Lapize, CEO of the Northern Corridor Development Company (SDAN) and Daniel Deschodt, Interim Chair of the Dunkerque-Port Executive Board, renewed their shared commitments and aims to develop the logistics services in the Port of Dunkerque.



First a warehouse with 42,000 sq. m of floor space will be built in the DLI South zone, the largest "turnkey" logistics area in France located within a port precinct.



The offer will then be supplemented by a temperature-controlled rack feeder for 68,000 pallets, which will be located in the centre of the port's container and ro-ro terminals. This fully automated cold storage warehouse project could be the future of agrifood logistics.



For Julien de Lapize, CEO of SDAN: "SDAN has decided to set up in Dunkerque to develop an ambitious warehouse programme in the logistics area of the West Port of Dunkerque. The location is close to the Container and Ferry Terminals, and will serve as a gateway to and from the Hauts-de-France region. SDAN has paid keen attention for several years to developments in the Port of Dunkerque, whether they concern industry, logistics or the container sector. We are convinced of Dunkerque's potential, with particular respect to the growth in its containerized traffic with Northern Europe, are therefore developing a programme for the construction of latest-generation warehouses."



For Daniel Deschodt, Interim Chair of Dunkerque-Port: "The Port of Dunkerque has genuine know-how in handling temperature-controlled products. In only a few years, we have become a market leader in containerized imports of these products. We are therefore delighted with the development by SDAN of a construction programme for particularly innovative warehouses, creating new opportunities to support the growth of our flow of containerized goods as effectively as possible, as well as providing additional warehousing space for stakeholders already located in Dunkerque".