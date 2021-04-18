2021 April 18 16:18

USCG says two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat

Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday, the USCG said in its media release.



Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.



“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”



Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.



Donjon dive operations were scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.