2021 April 18 09:17

USCG recovered one crew member Thursday night from missing lift boat crew

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it recovered one unresponsive person in the water Thursday near the capsized Seacor Power lift boat 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.



A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew spotted one person in the water at 7:10 p.m. while searching the area.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Daily, also in the area searching, recovered the unresponsive person and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle where a coroner pronounced the man deceased.



Out of respect for the privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the name of the man recovered Thursday night or the others mariners involved in the incident.



Divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. Divers had to resurface mid morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving again around 1:30 p.m. Friday.