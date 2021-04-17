2021 April 17 14:23

USCG continues search for missing people from capsized vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) continues to search for 12 missing people Thursday from a capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.



Coast Guard air and surface assets continued to search overnight, and the search will continue throughout the day. Coast Guard crews have searched for a combined 70 hours covering approximately 6,380 square miles, an area roughly the size of Hawaii.



Divers are on scene Thursday to conduct an assessment and begin operations in support of the ongoing search and rescue effort.



While search efforts for the crew are continuing, the incident has been declared a major marine casualty. The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board will be joining in that effort.