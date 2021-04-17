2021 April 17 11:21

IACS has published its 2020 Annual Review

IACS is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 IACS Annual Review. This year’s Annual Review contains a wide range of articles on IACS work in 2020 dealing with matters such as Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Remote Surveys and Cyber Safety as well detailed technical pieces on corrosion and stability. There are also updates on changes to IACS’ governance structure and a commentary on the response of IACS and its Members to the COVID-19 pandemic; as well as updates on IACS Quality work and further developments in the trial of the Independent Quality Assessment Review Body (IQARB).



The Annual Review also contains information on IACS extensive contributions to IMO and our wide-ranging (although virtual) engagement with industry partners, as well as summaries of all new, revised or deleted IACS Resolutions in 2020. The Annual Report also includes our ‘Class Report’ with data on the IACS fleet.



Dedicated to safe ships and clean seas, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) makes a unique contribution to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification and research and development. More than 90% of the world’s cargo carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance Rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.