2021 April 18 11:03

RMC and TT-Line ink contract for car and passenger ferry duo

Yesterday, on 14 April 2021, the Prime Minister of Tasmania granted permission for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company to sign a contract with Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions for the construction of two car and passenger ferries. Today, on 15 April, both parties signed the contract. The signing ceremony took place remotely via video conference today on 15 April.



The recent agreement brings RMC’s total number of vessel projects underway at the shipyard to four: two car and passenger ferries for TT-Line Company, car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia for Finnish shipping company Wasaline and car and passenger ferry MyStar for Estonian shipping company Tallink, as well as four multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Defence Forces.



The construction of the car and passenger ferries for TT-Line will begin in Spring 2022 and the vessels will be constructed alongside the multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Defence Forces. The first of the vessels will be delivered to TT-Line at the end of 2023 and the second at the end of 2024.