2021 April 16 17:14

Rosatom estimates demand for tankers and bulkers needed under Arctic project till 2028 at 40 units

The state corporation sets itself five key tasks on the development of the Northern Sea Route



There are five priorities of the Arctic development including new fleet, national satellite communication, digitalization, port infrastructure and power supply as well as improvement of the regulatory framework, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, as saying at Moscow-Anadyr teleconference organized by TASS in the framework of the 3rd inter-regional business forum ‘Idea - to Business, Business - to Result’.



According to the speaker, the state corporation sets itself five key tasks on the development of the Northern Sea Route. “First of all, it is the transport fleet expansion. We estimate the demand for ships (gas carriers, tankers and bulkers) at 40 units minimum taking into consideration port and service fleet needed for investment projects”, said Maxim Kulinko. He emphasized the achievements of Rosatom since it was appointed infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route in 2019.



“The following results have been achieved over that period of time. Subsidies from the federal budget have been tripled – from RUB 400 million to RUB 1.2 billion. That enabled us ensure navigational and hydrographic survey of possible NSR lanes. For example, we are going to survey 85,000 equivalent kilometers, up from traditionally surveyed 35,000 equivalent kilometers. That will allow to provide ship owners with some alternative lanes for using in challenging ice conditions. Also, we should mark the works on reconstruction of the seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob which saw a national record last year – 32.4 million cbm of material dredged over 70 days of the Arctic season. Among our assets is the nuclear-powered fleet that is under construction today with the Arktika icebreaker having been put into operation already. The Siberia icebreaker is coming soon. We are going to put into operation the Chukotka icebreaker in 2026", said Maxim Kulinko.



