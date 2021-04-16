2021 April 16 14:06

Navigation season 2021 opens in Saint-Petersburg

Waters of Saint-Petersburg are opened for navigation from 15 April 2021. According to PortNews TV correspondent, small-size ships, primarily leisure boats and sea scooters, will be the first to open the season.



The number of major shipping companies providing water transport services has not changed despite the crisis of 2020.



In the navigation season of 2021, a total of 19 public berths will operate in Saint-Petersburg. An interactive map showing available routes and berth has been developed in cooperation with Yandex-maps. 370 specially trained rescuers will operate this year.



The forecasts for this season are very optimistic with the shipping companies expected to transport 3 million passenger during the navigation period taking into consideration the surge of activities during the European Championship.



