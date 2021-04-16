2021 April 16 11:47

Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports declined 5.9% in Q1’2021

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces its operational results for Q1 2021

In Q1 2021 the overall Russian container market grew by 2.0% to 1.3 million TEU, driven by both the accelerating recovery of full containerised import (+6.0% y-o-y) and the continued growth of containerised export (+0.5% y-o-y).

As a result of the high growth in freight rates in the global container shipping market in 2H 2020 and a deficit of empty containers globally, during Q1 2021 market players preferred faster container import and export supply chains with the shortest sea leg. As a result, the market growth seen in Q1 2021 was concentrated in the Russian Far Eastern basin (Q1 2021: +10.8% y-o-y) and the Southern basin (Q1 2021: +7.2% y-o-y) while the combined throughput of terminals located in Saint-Petersburg and surrounding area declined by 11.9%.

The Group successfully maintained its market share position in Q1 2021 in all its basins with throughput at VSC boosted by 11.5% y-o-y in Q1 2021 (vs. the Russian Far East market increase of +10.8%) and throughput of its terminals in the Baltic Basin declining by 11.8% y-o-y in 1Q 2021 (vs a market decrease of 11.9%). In total, Consolidated Marine Container Throughput declined 5.9% in Q1 2021 to 371 thousand TEU.

The Group’s Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput increased by 22% y-o-y to 1.26 million tonnes in Q1 2021, driven by the solid recovery in global coal demand and high growth of fertilisers and scrap metal handling at PLP.

Heavy Ro-ro handling demonstrated a continued recovery in 1Q 2021 with a 46% growth to 6.6 thousand units. Car handling was also strong in Q1 2021 with an 57% recovery to 28 thousand units.

Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented: “Despite a muted start in January, we saw the market turn to growth, both in containerised import and export, towards the end of the first quarter of 2021, delivering double-digit growth rates in the Far Eastern and Southern Basins while the Saint-Petersburg market, where most of our terminals are located, saw a decline.

Nonetheless, we successfully protected our market share in our basins of presence over the quarter and as we look ahead, are prepared to support our clients. We believe that the remainder of this year with its volatile freight rates, global container deficit and the recent interruption of global supply chain at Suez Canal, means that quality offering, operational flexibility and high level of customer service will be in huge demand.”