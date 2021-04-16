2021 April 16 11:05

The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Venus” delivered in Ancona

“Viking Venus”, the newest ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for the shipowner Viking, has been delivered at the shipyard in Ancona, according to the company's release.

The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. As its sister ships, she is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.



The ship, seventh of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design, and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the “Viking Venus” a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance. In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.



The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.



Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships, “Viking Octantis” and “Viking Polaris,” and the options. This is an all-time record, the largest number of units built by a shipbuilder for one sole shipowner.



The first of the series, “Viking Star”, has been built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The other units, “Viking Sea”, “Viking Sky”, “Viking Sun”, “Viking Orion” and “Viking Jupiter”, handed over between 2016 and 2019, were all built at the Ancona yard. Other 9 units, options included, will take to the sea from the Group’s Italian yards in the next years.