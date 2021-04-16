2021 April 16 10:34

Rosterminalugol’s coal exports in 3M’21 totaled 6.05 million tonnes

Image source: Rosterminalugol

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says its throughput in January-March 2021 totaled 6.05 million tonnes with average shipload of 73,700 tonnes (up 7%, year-on-year).

In the reported period, the terminal handled 82 ships. Panamax and Post-Panamax ships accounted for over 90% of the total handling.



Key importers of the company’s coal were the Netherlands (37%), Brazil (11%), Germany (11%), Morocco (10.5%), France (6%).



In 2020, the stevedore handled 78,485 rolling stock units which delivered 5.64 million tonnes of coal of premium quality. 17.5% of the cargo was handled by a direct railcar-to-ship scheme.



According to the statement, the growth was particularly driven by a well coordinated work of all the company’s service as well as improvement of warehouse logistics and modernization of equipment. Besides, the result should be attributed to an efficient work with Oktyabrskaya Railway and the Luzhskaya railway station ensuring smooth handling of railcars arriving in the port.

75% of cargo was delivered to the port by long trains allowing to reduce the delivery time by a day.



Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the North-West region of Russia. The terminal built with the application of the innovative technologies is intended to supply Russian coal produced in Kuzbass and other coal fields to the customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. In 2020, the terminal handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal (+8.2%, year-on-year).

Rosterminalugol features the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.