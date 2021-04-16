-
Oil prices are slightly up
As of April 16 (08:11, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.13% hihger to settle at $67.03 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.14% to close at $63.55 a barrel.
Oil prices climb driven by Chinese statistics.
OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.