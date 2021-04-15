2021 April 15 16:57

Black Sea Fleet ships go to sea as part of a control check during the winter training period

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea to conduct artillery fire as part of a control check of the fleet during the winter training period, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

A detachment of ships consisting of the frigate Admiral Makarov, small missile ships Graivoron and Vyshny Volochek, the missile hovercraft Samum, the minesweeper Ivan Golubets, as well as large landing ships left their basing points and conducted training on overcoming mock minefield.

During the exercise, a detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet will practice various missions for their intended purpose in accordance with a single concept of the exercise.

The events will also involve aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet's naval aviation.

The exercise was carried out in accordance with the plan of the check of the Black Sea Fleet during the winter training period at the maritime combat training range in the Black Sea waters.