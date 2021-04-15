2021 April 15 16:09

Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift launch Jumbo-SAL-Alliance

Jumbo Shipping, the Dutch maritime heavy lift transport and engineering contractor, and SAL Heavy Lift, the German-based breakbulk and project cargo specialist, commence operations with their joint venture as the Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, according to the company's release.

Combining their fleets and all commercial activities, SAL and Jumbo are gearing up to create a new powerhouse in the heavy lift sector. This is a very proud moment for Jumbo and SAL. Both companies believe that this move propels them to a greater level of geographical outreach and commercial capacity.

To serve clients worldwide, the joint venture acts as the single commercial entry point for its joint sales network of offices and agents in 20+ countries. Significantly, it handles the complete marketing of 30 highly versatile project cargo vessels with lifting capacities up to 3,000 t SWL, marking it as the largest fleet in the 800+ t sector. This ensures availability, flexibility and the right transport concept at the right time for customers seeking reliable and high quality shipping solutions.

The Jumbo-SAL-Alliance stands for the highest QHSE standards, technical excellence and commercial flexibility by offering project and semi-liner services to customers worldwide, with the goal of creating a complete maritime transport solution for both breakbulk and specialised transportation scopes around the globe.

Jumbo and SAL are highly complementary, both in terms of fleets as well as human resources, both ashore and on board, while sharing many of the same values in terms of quality, safety and solutions focus. This equality makes the joint shipping product easy to combine and market as customers can expect a quality product irrespective of the vessel executing the shipment. The companies’ traditional focus on safe operations and being a reliable partner is integral to our joint way of working.

The joint venture was cleared by the German competition authority earlier this month. The two companies share 90+ years of combined experience, are both family-owned and managed and are among the world’s most prominent and technically advanced heavy lift carriers. Note that both SAL and Jumbo continue as independent operators and vessel owners and both remain active brands in the market.

About Jumbo-SAL-Alliance

Jumbo-SAL-Alliance stands for sea logistics of all types of heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo in any market. Side by side, two of the most prominent and technically advanced heavy lift carriers combine their strengths and resources to deliver the best engineered heavy transport solutions to customers worldwide. Two united teams and two specialised fleets operate as one shared fleet. Customers receive a carefree service, experienced crew and simplified commercial interaction. Jumbo-SAL-Alliance is in full control of all its assets, i.e. 30 dedicated project cargo vessels. With three DP2 vessels, two range-extending fly-jibs and eleven ice-class vessels the Alliance can reach almost any location and master the most demanding scopes. Jumbo-SAL-Alliance provides a highly flexible shipping solution and a broad range of services which exceeds any other project cargo shipping service amenable in the market space. With lifting capacities up to 3,000 t SWL, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance manages the largest fleet of vessels in the 800+ t lifting segment. This provides a commercial bandwidth that stretches from rapidly positioning vessels for smaller or larger single shipments, onto large volume contracts to full scope solutions for complex projects - all under one roof. A cohesive group of experienced people - commercial, engineering, project management, QHSE – works closely together with a combined network of agents and offices worldwide to provide clients, whether they are EPCs, brokers, forwarders, OEMs, energy companies or others, with a partnering mentality, expert advice and safely delivered goods.