2021 April 15 15:44

Wärtsilä caps record-breaking year with scrubber order at Japan Marine United shipyard

The technology group Wärtsilä managed a record-breaking amount of scrubber deliveries in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company's release. It highlights the continued interest in exhaust gas abatement systems as long-term solutions for the global fleet.

A significant order was booked in November 2020 with a Japanese shipyard, Japan Marine United (JMU), to install a 25MW scrubber on a new Japanese-owned Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) set to be delivered in 2022. The order on this newbuild VLCC reinforces the long-term position of exhaust gas treatment technologies. The system will run in an open loop configuration. The 2022 delivery date for the vessel proves that scrubbers are seen as a full lifecycle asset.

Wärtsilä's scrubbers take a modular approach and can be upgraded over time, with the potential to mitigate Nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM). The order comes as the latest milestone in Wärtsilä's longstanding relationship with JMU. In all, Wärtsilä has installed 35 scrubbers on vessels being built at the yard.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market leading marine exhaust gas cleaning system manufacturer, with a range of lifecycle scrubbing solutions. Wärtsilä ET offers integrated compliant solutions for all types of ships, and in open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations. Wärtsilä's scrubbers are built with a modular approach to future technology development, creating a platform for the abatement of other emissions from shipping beyond sulphur.

