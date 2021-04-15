  The version for the print
    The company of the Riga Port produces world-class aluminum high-speed boats

    “Anytec Productions” ātrgaitas laivas
    Image source: Freeport of Riga Authority
    SIA “Anytec Productions” produces premium class aluminum boats in the port territory in Bolderāja

    According to the Freeport of Riga operational strategy for ten years the port is to be developed into a “smart” logistics center with high value-added services and production facilities. At present there are successful companies operating in the Port of Riga, already providing customers all over the world with high value-added and high-tech products, Freeport of Riga Authority says in a press release.

    One of such companies - SIA “Anytec Productions” produces premium class aluminum boats in the port territory in Bolderāja. Around 250 boat units are produced in the company's workshops every year. The largest markets are Sweden and the Nordic countries, and boats manufactured in Riga can also be found in Panama, Thailand and other countries. In recent years, more and more boats have been exported to Russia.

    SIA “Anytec Productions” produces several boat brands, but the main focus is on elegant and fast “Anytec” brand. The main features of these powerful boats are durability, good maneuverability, and, of course, speed. The largest and most exclusive models are 12 meters long and equipped with four 400 hp engines.

    “In terms of quality and performance, these boats can be compared to exclusive cars. The goal of the company “Anytec” is to strive for the production of the best aluminum boats in the world, therefore no compromises shall be accepted in terms of the quality of materials and construction,” said Edmunds Krastiņš, Production Manager of SIA “Anytec Productions”. “At our company we produce boats individually for each customer. We create the product starting from aluminum sheets delivery to a fully equipped boat. Just like dealing with exclusive cars - to ensure the best quality, you need the best specialists and the most advanced technologies, but a lot of handwork is also needed. Boat hull production, interior finishing, electronics and electrical equipment – all operations take place here, and through the gates of our workshop, the boat leaves directly to the customer,” added the company's representative.

    SIA “Anytec Productions” started operating in Bolderāja in 2004, when the Swedish company “Anytec” moved its boat production to Rīga. Initially, there was only a quality/cost competitive production facility in Riga, which built boats designed in Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. However, currently the company is already producing two boat models, which have been fully developed by Latvian designers. “We, together with Latvian designers, fully developed the design and construction of these boats. The whole process takes place in Latvia - from scratch to finished products,” commented the company's production manager with well-grounded pride.

    The example of “Anytec” demonstrates the positive trend related to foreign investment and foreign capital companies - the days when Latvia was attractive due to cheaper costs and mainly due to cheaper labor are over. “Those foreign capital companies - German, Danish, Swedish companies that once came to Latvia to optimize costs, continue to develop and gradually relocate to Latvia not only labor-intensive processes, but in many cases R&D departments and product development components as well,” confirmed Toms Grīnfelds, Chairman of the Board of the Mechanical Engineering and Metalworking Industry Association.

