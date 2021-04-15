2021 April 15 18:45

The UAE aims to attain the No. 1 status in Global Food Security Index by 2051

The UAE’s aim to further enhance food security in the country and attain number one ranking in the Global Food Security Index by 2051 were the key focus areas at a webinar entitled ‘Agritech – Enhancing Food Security in the UAE’, organised by DP World, UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in collaboration with the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), according to the company's release.

H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security said: “Ensuring the efficiency of the food supply chain is a top priority for our leadership in the UAE. Key players like DP World, UAE Region and their flagship port and free zone play a pivotal role in enhancing the UAE’s leading position as a global trade hub, and especially food trade. This supports our National Food Security Strategy in facilitating food trade, in which the strategy serves as a roadmap to overcome all food-related challenges via innovative solutions such as accelerated adoption of agricultural technology (Agritech), a strategic direction for the UAE. Agritech will help increase our domestic food production while minimising the use of water, one of the scarcest resources in our region.”



DP World, UAE Region has been a key contributor to the growth of the F&B sector in the UAE and the region owing to its foodstuff, livestock, and agricultural products sector in Jafza that is valued at AED13.3 billion. The flagship free zone’s dedicated F&B cluster spreads over an area of 1.55 million sq. meters, supporting over 4,700 port customers and hosting over 550 companies from more than 70 countries in Jafza. Its world-class business ecosystem consists of partners capable of trading sugar, beverages, meat, cocoa, dairy produce, fruits and nuts, coffee, tea, and spices.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza said: “Our wise leadership has made great efforts to tackle the environmental challenges, including the inadequacy of water and rain, the consequences of climate change, global warming, the scarcity of fertile land, and the growing population with initiatives such as the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Emirates Food Security Council to enhance the flow of the food supply chain. In fact, in June last year, the Federal Cabinet approved a national system for sustainable agriculture to improve the efficiency of farms in the UAE, enhancing our self-sufficiency in food. We, on our end, are offering our full support through our world-class hub for food and agriculture that hosts various companies.”



DP World, UAE Region has continually focused on building an efficient logistics system to serve the food and agricultural products industry. The entity takes full advantage of its network that efficiently reaches global markets and over 3.5 billion consumers. It has further enhanced the F&B business environment by employing digital economy tools.



DP World, UAE Region’s Food and Agriculture Terminal at the Jebel Ali Port has positioned Dubai as a major gateway for global trade in the F&B sector. Spreading over 1 million square meters, it has a canal with a depth of 16 meters, allowing shipping cargo on a large scale.