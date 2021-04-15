2021 April 15 17:35

Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for renewable diesel production

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (Tidewater) will utilize Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies to produce approximately 3,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel from its proposed renewable diesel facility, according to the company's release.

Topsoe will deliver engineering, license, proprietary equipment, and catalyst for its HydroFlex™ and H2bridgeTM technologies.

Construction work is expected to begin shortly, contingent upon receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision. The facility is expected to be commissioned as early as 2023.



Topsoe has signed a contract with Tidewater for the delivery of Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology in Canada. The technology will be utilized in a new 3,000 barrels per day renewable diesel facility that, subject to receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision, will be constructed at the site of Tidewater’s existing Prince Georg refinery in British Columbia, Canada. When operational, the facility is expected to be Canada’s first commercial-scale stand-alone renewable diesel plant.

The renewable diesel facility will be focused on 100% renewable feedstock and will include a pretreatment facility to provide Tidewater significant flexibility on running various renewable feedstocks.



HydroFlex™ is the industry-leading technology for production of renewable jet and diesel. This commercially proven technology provides refiners with lower CAPEX, lower OPEX, lower carbon intensity (CI) score, and better diesel yield. HydroFlex™ can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

Topsoe’s H2bridge™ delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex™ unit.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is a Western Canadian midstream company. Its business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage and downstream facilities.