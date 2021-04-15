2021 April 15 12:59

Cargo transit potential of Northern Sea Route estimated at several million tonnes per year

Image source: Sovcomflot

Appropriate level of railway logistics, ports and navigation is to be ensured for that

Cargo transit potential of the Northern Sea Route is estimated at several million tonnes per year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Denis Ilatovsky, General Director of NTK JSC, as saying at TransRussia 25th International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies in Moscow.



“Of the state follows the newly approved Arctic development programme, it is quite possible that the flow of cargo via the Arctic ports will be not 600,000 tonnes as last year, but, let’s say several million of tonnes. That means the flow of cargo from China, Korea and Japan via the Northern Sea Route. With appropriate railway logistics, ports and navigation, the Northern Sea Route is a promising solution able to balance the Eastern polygon as well ...”, said Denis Ilatovsky.



The target set for 2020 under the federal project “The Northern Sea Route” was as high as 29 million tonnes with the project aimed at the NSR development to reach annual cargo traffic of 80 million tonnes in 2024. “The Northern Sea Route” project is supervised by Rosatom.



Related link:

Traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future – Vladimir Putin >>>>