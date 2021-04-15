2021 April 15 13:13

UECC floats first of three LNG battery hybrid PCTCs

In a major step toward achieving sustainable shipping, the first of three LNG battery hybrid PCTCs commissioned by United European Car Carriers (UECC) was launched in an official ceremony Monday 12 April at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The remaining two vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2022, according to the company's release.



The new UECC PCTCs are built to the latest energy efficiency criteria, meeting the Tier 3 IMO NOx emission limitations in place for the Baltic and North Sea. All three will be equipped with battery hybrid solutions that will enable UECC to far exceed the IMO’s target of 40 percent reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.



The ships are also equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines for main propulsion and auxiliaries. As more biofuels are set to become commercially available in the future, UECC plans to increase the proportion of carbon neutral and synthetic fuels in their future fuel mix.



With a length overall of 169 meters, a width of 28 meters and a car carrying capacity of 3,600 units on 10 cargo decks, the new vessels are highly flexible, enabling them to accommodate a wide range of high & heavy and break-bulk cargoes, in addition to cars and trucks.



