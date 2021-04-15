2021 April 15 12:11

DEME Offshore and Penta-Ocean establish JV to develop Japan’s offshore wind industry

DEME Offshore and Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading marine contractor, have officially agreed to establish a Joint Venture to focus on the construction of offshore wind farms in Japan, according to the company's release.

The new Joint Venture brings together DEME Offshore’s marine engineering knowledge and decades of experience in the renewables sector, with the highly specialised marine construction technology of Penta-Ocean. The partners are currently in the process of establishing the Joint Venture company, whereby 51% of the shares will be owned by Penta-Ocean and 49% by DEME Offshore.

New regulations concerning wind power energy generation at sea, as well as in port and harbour areas, have been introduced in the country and the first wind farm auction round is expected to take place this year.

Japan has ambitious targets to develop 10 GW of offshore wind power by 2030. While the country has very favourable wind conditions, it also has challenging subsoils, which can be a mixture of sand and rocks.



