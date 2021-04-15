  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 15 11:29

    Atomflot estimates technical readiness of icebreaker Sibir at 88%

    Image source: USC
    Technical readiness of icebreaker Ural is about 68%

    New nuclear-powered icebreakers under construction for FSUE Atomflot (a company of Rosatom) at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard in Saint-Petersburg and at Zvezda shipyard in the Far East, are at different levels of completion: The Sibir is 88% ready while the Rossiya is at the lowest phase of hull construction, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Knyazevsky, Deputy General Director, Fleet Construction, Atomflot, as saying at the Sixth International Scientific Conference «The Arctic: Past and Present» held on April 14-15, 2021 in Saint-Petersburg.

    Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is currently building four serial icebreakers.

    “The Sibir’s percentage of completion is about 88% with tests and system setup having been held. The Ural’s percentage of completion is about 68% while the Yakutia and Chukotka are still on the stocks with hull works underway”, said Konstantin Knyazevsky.

    Besides, Atomflot is supervising the construction of turbo-electric icebreaker of Project 10510, Rossiya. The icebreaker of 120 MW able to break throu 4.3-meter thick ice is under construction at SC Zvezda.

    “The ship’s main task is to ensure the commercial speed of 14 knots in 2-meter thick ice. The keel-laying was held last year and today the ship is at the lowest phase of hull construction”, reminded the speaker.

    The new icebreaking fleet is needed to meet the state task of boosting cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route to 80 million tonnes by 2024. As of today Atomflot operates a fleet of five icebreakers able to work on the Northern Sea Route. Besides, it operates four tugs and port icebreaker Ob deployed in Sabetta port.  The fleet of Atomflot also includes icebreaking combo LASH carrier / containership Sevmorput which under repair in Saint-Petersburg now.

    Konstantin Knyazevsky believes the state task can be fulfilled with year-round navigation and with reduction of NSR passage time to 10-11 days having raised the speed of ships to 14 knots in 2-meter thick ice.

    Meanwhile, it is essential to undertake efforts towards the international transit development.

    According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future.

    Related link:

    Traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future – Vladimir Putin >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Atomflot, shipbuilding, Arctic, icebreakers, NSR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 15

18:45 The UAE aims to attain the No. 1 status in Global Food Security Index by 2051
17:58 Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia to be completed in June
17:35 Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for renewable diesel production
16:57 Black Sea Fleet ships go to sea as part of a control check during the winter training period
16:40 Flex LNG and Cheniere enter into time charter party agreements
16:09 Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift launch Jumbo-SAL-Alliance
15:44 Wärtsilä caps record-breaking year with scrubber order at Japan Marine United shipyard
15:32 ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia
15:14 DNV awards world-first Smart notation to CMHI’s offshore rig
15:08 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
14:57 The company of the Riga Port produces world-class aluminum high-speed boats
14:36 Servicing Capesize vessels in the port of Riga facilitates access to new cargo and distant markets
14:31 Trafigura to co-sponsor development of MAN Energy Solutions ammonia engine
14:14 NextDecade and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America sign ESA for carbon capture at Rio Grande LNG project in Texas
13:53 BHP, Oldendorff and GoodFuels successfully complete first trial with biofuel supplied in Singapore
13:35 Sparta III delivered cargo for construction of airfield in Arctic
13:13 UECC floats first of three LNG battery hybrid PCTCs
12:59 Cargo transit potential of Northern Sea Route estimated at several million tonnes per year
12:30 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 15% in 3M’21
12:11 DEME Offshore and Penta-Ocean establish JV to develop Japan’s offshore wind industry
11:41 Panama Canal Authority postpones planned price hike following calls from shipping industry
11:29 Atomflot estimates technical readiness of icebreaker Sibir at 88%
11:07 Georgia Ports Authority orders 28 Konecranes container cranes as larger ship traffic grows
10:34 BHP, Oldendorff and GoodFuels successfully complete first trial with biofuel supplied in Singapore
10:17 Traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future – Vladimir Putin
10:16 Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam readies HNLMS Evertsen for voyage to Japan
09:52 Advanced technologies for HES waterproofing, repair and corrosion protection to be discussed at online webinar on April 27
09:33 Oil prices start decreasing after a period of growth
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 14

2021 April 14

18:14 Stockholm Exergi orders Agilon automated warehouse solution from Konecranes
17:41 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
17:41 Alblasserdam’s Container Transferium gets ready for further growth
17:12 ABS publishes guidance on shipping power and propulsion decarbonization technologies
16:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2021 rose by 47% Y-o-Y
16:30 The Korean Register publishes technical report for ammonia fueled ships supporting the commercial adoption of ammonia as ship fuel
16:14 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:56 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2021 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
15:32 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
14:47 Omsk River Port to arrange pilot voyage for grain exports to China by Irtysh river this year
14:25 ABS joins SOFC4Maritime fuel cell development JDP
13:43 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC
13:22 Wärtsilä signs an agreement with NYK and MTI to evaluate Expert Insight predictive maintenance service
12:59 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 3M’20201 fell by 2.3% YoY
12:20 Port of Oakland imports up 45 percent in March 2021
12:06 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
11:34 FESCO and NtechLab to collaborate in digital field
11:10 Grimaldi Group buys five ro/pax vessels and two terminals in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona from Armas Trasmediterránea Group
11:02 Panama Canal provides additional time for implementation of Transit Reservation fees adjustments
10:43 FESCO completed first intermodal transportation of containerized fish products from Russia to Germany
10:20 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021
10:20 Korean Register and DSME complete world’s first ship to ship LNG bunkering for gas trial
09:49 Zvezda shipyard commences construction of third ARC 7 LNG carrier
09:25 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of April 13
08:01 Navigator Holdings and Ultragas to merge fleets & businesses entity

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS