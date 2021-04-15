2021 April 15 11:07

Georgia Ports Authority orders 28 Konecranes container cranes as larger ship traffic grows

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has ordered 20 eco-efficient Konecranes Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes and 8 Konecranes Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes for the Port of Savannah in the US. Six of the STS cranes will be the largest ever made by Konecranes. The RTG order was booked in Q1 2021, and the STS order was booked in Q4 2020, according to the company's release.

The GPA placed the order as it prepares to serve the world’s largest container vessels such as the HMM Algeciras class and Maersk’s Triple-E class, which have capacities of 24,000 TEU or more – meaning they can carry 24,000 containers either 20 or 40 feet in size. The STS cranes will be delivered in two batches, the first in June 2023 and the second in October 2023. The diesel-electric RTG cranes will be delivered in four batches of five cranes in 2021-2022.



When the new Konecranes STS cranes enter service, Konecranes will have delivered 45 STS cranes to the GPA, Port of Savannah, since 1990. The GPA also operates a large fleet of Konecranes RTG cranes; when the latest 20 RTGs are delivered and in service the GPA will operate a fleet of 201 Konecranes RTGs.

