  • 2021 April 15 09:33

    Oil prices start decreasing after a period of growth

    Oil prices decreased by 0.09%-0.19%

    As of April 145 (07:51, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.09% lower to settle at $66.52 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.19% to close at $63.03 a barrel.

    OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.

2021 April 15

18:45 The UAE aims to attain the No. 1 status in Global Food Security Index by 2051
17:58 Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia to be completed in June
17:35 Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ technologies for renewable diesel production
16:57 Black Sea Fleet ships go to sea as part of a control check during the winter training period
16:40 Flex LNG and Cheniere enter into time charter party agreements
16:09 Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift launch Jumbo-SAL-Alliance
15:44 Wärtsilä caps record-breaking year with scrubber order at Japan Marine United shipyard
15:32 ViaSea Shipping AS based in Norway launches its branch office in Gdynia
15:14 DNV awards world-first Smart notation to CMHI’s offshore rig
15:08 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 14, 2021
14:57 The company of the Riga Port produces world-class aluminum high-speed boats
14:36 Servicing Capesize vessels in the port of Riga facilitates access to new cargo and distant markets
14:31 Trafigura to co-sponsor development of MAN Energy Solutions ammonia engine
14:14 NextDecade and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America sign ESA for carbon capture at Rio Grande LNG project in Texas
13:53 BHP, Oldendorff and GoodFuels successfully complete first trial with biofuel supplied in Singapore
13:35 Sparta III delivered cargo for construction of airfield in Arctic
13:13 UECC floats first of three LNG battery hybrid PCTCs
12:59 Cargo transit potential of Northern Sea Route estimated at several million tonnes per year
12:30 Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 15% in 3M’21
12:11 DEME Offshore and Penta-Ocean establish JV to develop Japan’s offshore wind industry
11:41 Panama Canal Authority postpones planned price hike following calls from shipping industry
11:29 Atomflot estimates technical readiness of icebreaker Sibir at 88%
11:07 Georgia Ports Authority orders 28 Konecranes container cranes as larger ship traffic grows
10:17 Traffic along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round in the near future – Vladimir Putin
10:16 Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam readies HNLMS Evertsen for voyage to Japan
09:52 Advanced technologies for HES waterproofing, repair and corrosion protection to be discussed at online webinar on April 27
09:33 Oil prices start decreasing after a period of growth
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 14

2021 April 14

18:14 Stockholm Exergi orders Agilon automated warehouse solution from Konecranes
17:41 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
17:41 Alblasserdam’s Container Transferium gets ready for further growth
17:12 ABS publishes guidance on shipping power and propulsion decarbonization technologies
16:53 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2021 rose by 47% Y-o-Y
16:30 The Korean Register publishes technical report for ammonia fueled ships supporting the commercial adoption of ammonia as ship fuel
16:14 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
15:56 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2021 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
15:32 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
14:47 Omsk River Port to arrange pilot voyage for grain exports to China by Irtysh river this year
14:25 ABS joins SOFC4Maritime fuel cell development JDP
13:43 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC
13:22 Wärtsilä signs an agreement with NYK and MTI to evaluate Expert Insight predictive maintenance service
12:59 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 3M’20201 fell by 2.3% YoY
12:20 Port of Oakland imports up 45 percent in March 2021
12:06 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
11:34 FESCO and NtechLab to collaborate in digital field
11:10 Grimaldi Group buys five ro/pax vessels and two terminals in the ports of Valencia and Barcelona from Armas Trasmediterránea Group
11:02 Panama Canal provides additional time for implementation of Transit Reservation fees adjustments
10:43 FESCO completed first intermodal transportation of containerized fish products from Russia to Germany
10:20 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 2% in 3M’2021
10:20 Korean Register and DSME complete world’s first ship to ship LNG bunkering for gas trial
09:49 Zvezda shipyard commences construction of third ARC 7 LNG carrier
09:25 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of April 13
08:01 Navigator Holdings and Ultragas to merge fleets & businesses entity

2021 April 13

18:30 Monjasa reveals record high volumes in a year of great contrasts
18:07 Largest non-containerised cargo operation in the world at APM Terminals Pecém
17:52 USC prepares chemical tanker PortNews for delivery to Volgotrans
17:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI8 Express Service
16:34 IMO establishes new module on GISIS