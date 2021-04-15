2021 April 15 09:33

Oil prices start decreasing after a period of growth

Oil prices decreased by 0.09%-0.19%

As of April 145 (07:51, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.09% lower to settle at $66.52 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.19% to close at $63.03 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.