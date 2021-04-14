2021 April 14 17:41

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y

In January-March 2021, the port of handled 2,328,400 tonnes of cargo, down 13%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 36% to 183,400 tonnes including 87,700 tonnes of coal (-38%) and 81,800 tonnes of other cargoes (-38%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 3% to 802,900 tonnes, while handling of general cargo dropped by 8% to 301,900 tonnes. Handling of timber surged by 88% to 25,500 tonnes.

The port also handled 190,800 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-21%) and 358,300 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-51%) including 118,200 tonnes of oil products (-71%), 98,800 tonnes of crude oil (-35%), 127,200 tonnes of food cargo (-17%) and 14,100 tonnes of chemicals (+13%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 67% to 98,927 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.