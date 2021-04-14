2021 April 14 15:56

Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2021 fell by 22% Y-o-Y

The port’s throughput has been decreasing from the year beginning

Image source: Port of Primork



In January-March 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 12,623,200 tonnes of cargo, down 22%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 29% to 7,902,900 tonnes handling of oil products – by 7% to 4,720,300 tonnes of oil products.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).