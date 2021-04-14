2021 April 14 13:43

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches RSD59 ship Nikolai Leonov built for Alfa LLC

It is the sixth ship in the series of nine dry cargo carriers ordered by STLC

Photo by MEB

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the Leonid Pestrikov, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, today, 14 April 2021. It is the sixth ship in the series of nine RSD59 dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and intended for Alfa LLC, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the series designer.

Following the launching the ship will undergo mooring and sea trials upon completion of which it will be delivered to the customer.



The ship will be named after Nikolai Leonov, outstanding shipbuilder who used to head the Nizhny Novgorod shipyard for a decade.



“It is symbolic that we launch the Nikolai Leonov the year of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod and the 325th anniversary of the Russian Fleet, - comments Mikhail Pershin, General Director of the shipyard. – I believe, it is crucial to preserve the memory about distinguished shipbuilders, designers and scientists of Nizhny Novgorod who can be a model for the next generations.

Krasnoye Sormovo has already built 20 ships of RSD59 design with 7 more under construction and an option covering additional 11 units.



Nevsky Shipyard has delivered three RSD59 vessels with two more under construction.

Photo by MEB

Okskaya Shipyard has signed a contract for 18 RSD59 vessels (seven ships have been delivered).

Thus, the total order for RSD59 vessels is 63 vessels for the moment (32 ships built, 20 under construction, 11 in option).

RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Photo by MEB

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



Related link:

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov intended for Alfa>>>>