2021 April 14 12:59

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 3M’20201 fell by 2.3% YoY

In January-March 2021, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 3.83 million tonnes of cargo (-2.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 6% to 2.9 million tonnes including 694,447 tonnes of paper (+26.6%), 479,321 tonnes of wood pulp (+37.3%), 413,718 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-30.3%) and 697,175 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.7%).

In the reporting period, imports rose by 11.8% to 911,020 tonnes including 313,557 tonnes of ran wood (+38.2%), 199,759 tonnes of general cargo (+8.6%), 233,008 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.4%) and 80,977 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-9.8%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 10.4% to 1.1 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 57% to 18,052 tonnes.

Container throughput rose by 21% to 166,306 TEUs.

Vessel traffic fell by 6.6% to 584 units.

The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.